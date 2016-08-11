We’ve all seen the studies.

Women are busier than ever before. We’re not sleeping enough. We’re not drinking enough water. We’re just not taking care of ourselves the way we should be.

I know this is true, and so do the dozens of women I work with.

But the truth is, who’s got the time? I can’t exactly tell my boss I have to miss our morning meetings because I’m at home whipping up a fresh vegetable stir fry for lunch and marinating some wholesome beef for dinner.

I’m pretty sure that wouldn’t fly.

Whether you’re married, single or juggling a gaggle of kids and pets, preparing nutritious food doesn’t always make it onto your priority list.

Of course, there comes a time when your nutrition choices come back around to slap you in your malnourished face. For me, that time came just a few short months ago.

At the end of last year, I started a new job, moved to a brand new city and just like that all my healthy eating plans fell out the window.

Breakfast became whatever I could find from a vending machine on the way to the office, lunch was about hitting up the cake table at work and by the time I slogged home late at night the only sustenance on offer was from a drive-thru or a 7-Eleven.

It probably goes without saying that my weight ballooned, my skin broke out, I started having trouble sleeping. I barley had enough energy to make it through the day.

Picking up take-out was saving me time, but it wasn’t saving me money and it was severely affecting my health.

It was time to take action.

I’d heard a lot about the Weight Watchers frozen meals from my friends and so I decided to give them a whirl.

Here are a few tips and tricks I picked up when I switched to nutritious and convenient frozen meals.

Tip One – Buy in Bulk.

The Weight Watchers frozen meals are easily accessible, meaning you don’t have to pre-order, pay in advance or set up a meal plan. Just wander into your local supermarket and stock up on all kinds of goodies.

We’re all busy and time poor, so buying a stack at a time means you don’t have to hit the shops every time you’re too tired to cook dinner.