Genevieve made more through her side hustle in an afternoon than she did at work in a week.

Before Genevieve Le Hunt started her own business she was working part-time in PR and was known in the office the “person who brings cake”.

But being lactose intolerant, the Melbourne-based 30-year-old liked to try out recipes that didn’t make her feel ill. Of course, sometimes she just wanted a short-cut and to bake from a packet mix.

“I was trying to make an egg replacement and I thought this is just ‘too hard basket’ and I went to the supermarket and there wasn’t really anything there.”

That's when - back in October 2013 - she had the idea to start selling pre-prepared mixes with a healthy twist.

As Gen told Mamamia, she only started her business, Bake Mixes, as a way to make an extra $150 a week to supplement her part-time income from her PR role and her casual job in retail.

"I thought if I can't be bothered, surely other people can't be bothered. I'll sell it at a market and make $150."

But what started as a side-hustle to top up her income quickly became a serious source of revenue. Gen had the first inkling she might just be onto something when she launched the business online and made more money in one hour than she made in her day-jobs in a week.

"I had originally planned just do it at the markets, but I thought I'd put in online and be able to direct people to the website," Gen explained.