5 mistakes you’re probably making when shaving down there.

Ohh, shaving. It's something many of us have been doing for a long time but still manage to get wrong. Especially when it comes to pubic hair. Redness! Rashes! Ingrowns! We've all experienced them.

To ensure those pesky problems don't happen again, we've discovered the five mistakes you've probably made while shaving down there (plus tips on how to fix them.)

Video via Mamamia

Before we get into it, we need to preface: there is no right or wrong way to shave your pubic hair. If you have a system that works, go you!

But we do know that there are a few common mistakes we can correct to stop those annoying issues from occurring.

1. Not trimming the hair first.

If you go straight in with a razor on lengthy pieces of hair, you're more than likely going to end up with irritation. To ensure the cleanest shave, trim it down before you get in the shower.