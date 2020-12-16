Ugh. We know. Another article telling you about all the things you're doing wrong. Outrageous.

But! We can assure you there are actually some really handy tips in here that EVERYONE could use. Cause wouldn't it be nice to know how to tweeze your brows at home without whispering to yourself, "it'll grow back"?

Yes. It would be splendid.

Point is, your brows are a big player in your overall look. Huge. And one pluck too many, trimming too close, or choosing a rogue-coloured eyebrow product (cause: Priceline sales) could really mess things up for your cute face. It can! It really can.

And we're not about to let that happen. Not to you.

We spoke to Australia's legendary brow expert and founder of Garbo & Kelly, Carolyn Fox, and rounded up some helpful tips on what NOT to do when it comes to shaping your brows.

1. Using the wrong tweezers.

Are you using the wrong kind of tweezers? You might be, you know.

"I personally prefer high-quality angle cut tweezers that are designed to effectively grab stubborn hairs. The pointed tip is essential for ingrown hairs, while the slanted tip is perfect for removing even the finest hairs," said Fox.

In terms of what to avoid, Fox said to steer clear of "thick, blunt or uneven tips, as they can break the hair rather than remove the hair."

She also said to opt for stainless steel tweezers intead of nickel or lead - as stainless steel is best for longevity and sensitive skin.

2. Always using a magnifying mirror.

As tempting as they can be, magnifying mirrors can be so freakin' dangerous when it comes to tweezing your brows.