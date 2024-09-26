'What Zoë Foster Blake taught me about how to say no, and why it matters.'

I, on the other hand, have lived my entire adult life unable to say no - swaying like a weed in the tide, towards whatever direction I think will keep other people happy. Worse, I say yes when I mean no. So I resent people and their demands, furious that they have the audacity to not hear the words I never said out loud.

She admits, "It took me a while to learn it, [and] it is a real skill." She cites thinkers like Kevin Kelly and Seth Godin, "who are firm believers in that old adage of: when you say no to them, you're saying yes to you. It's really about the more busy you get, having children, having a business… you have to be a lot more careful about what you say yes to.

"Saying yes to a gig or a job or something… it's never just those two hours on stage. As you know, there's a lot of admin and emailing and sorting out and contracts and travel and all of those things. And it's a real privilege to be able to say no to a lot of stuff now, but I have reached that point because I've done the 20 years of building up that confidence, but [I'm also in] the comfortable position to be able to have my own business and I write books, and that's all I do."

There is financial privilege in being able to say no to work, to particular jobs, but we're all mortal beings with a finite number of years and days and hours, and some degree of choice about how we spend that time. Because of my aforementioned lack of awareness about the fundamental truth of how life works, I've spent inordinate amounts of time committed to things I had no interest in. There's selflessness, which is lovely and necessary, but then there's becoming bitter as a result of your self-imposed martyrdom. There's saying yes to something and hating it. There's having no boundaries, so that your integrity is compromised, so that you - and probably the people around you - know you're not being forthright about your needs and your desires. I, shamefully, fall into this category.