'What Zoë Foster Blake taught me about how to say no, and why it matters.'

In the past nine months, in my own life, two things have happened.
The first is that I've had a baby. A daughter whose gummy smile and fine, unruly hair elicits something in me that I didn't know was there.
The second, which sounds a little silly, and is something I'm sure a lot of people are able to discover without experiencing parenthood, is that I've realised time is finite.
It's not like I didn't logically know this. Of course, I did. Every now and then, in the early hours of the morning, I'd get a pang of anxiety about my own mortality and the time I had wasted, was wasting, that I'd never get back.
But there's something about watching a human who didn't exist before, who didn't smile and then one day did, who needed only milk and then discovered the sweetness of yoghurt, and now hungrily face-plants into bowls of oats and pasta and meatballs, that makes you notice that time is passing. That your newborn and your five-month-old aren't here anymore, that your baby won't always be a baby, that you can't do everything you've ever wished to do. That you have to choose.