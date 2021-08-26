"I asked a bunch of experts how to reset when you're feeling 'gross'. Here's what they said."

Anyone else feeling a little... gross lately? A little, y'know - not yourself? Cause SAME.
Between recovering from a ✨third✨ knee reconstruction, not being able to exercise (cos, can't walk), falling out of my regular sleeping routine and currently having absolutely no rules surrounding meals (I ate several spoonfuls of Cadbury Hot Drinking Chocolate powder for lunch yesterday) - things are feeling SUPER NOT GREAT right now.
The mood. The mind. The everything.
Watch: 7 health myths debunked. Post continues below.
I'm foggy, tired, frustrated and full of this weird guilt and worry that I'm just not doing good enough.
I'm turning 30 in a week, and I can't help but think that this wasn't exactly how I envisioned it. In lockdown, unable to walk, wearing a metal leg brace and watching episode after episode of the X-Files circa 1996.
I mean, it's not bad, but it's not ideal.