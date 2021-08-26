"I asked a bunch of experts how to reset when you're feeling 'gross'. Here's what they said."

"Nutritional deficiencies may occur in people who are fussy eaters and don’t have a lot of variety in their food choices, or in people who avoid certain food groups (whether it is for ethical, personal reasons or due to a specific health condition)."

As always, the best thing you can do is to check in with your doctor and suss out if you have any nutrient deficiencies. That way you'll be able to know exactly where you need to pick up the slack - whether it be something as simple as incorporating more foods into your diet or using supplements.

"This is one of the reasons that I don’t advocate any food plan that eliminates an entire food group. If you know your diet is deficient, it is very likely that you will need to bolster your health through supplements that can be tailored for better health and wellbeing."

14. Close the stress cycle.

While stress affects us all differently, Blair said the one thing that we all need to do is to put a close to what she calls the 'stress cycle'.

"When the 'stressor' or 'trigger' is taken away, whatever that may be, our body still feels the effects of that stress so it's important we close that stress cycle."

"Some ways to close off the stress cycle are: sleep, a long hug, a work-out or a creative outlet."

15. Connect intentionally.

If you're a person with a phone, chances are you spend way too much time scrolling through the perfectly curated images of people's lives that make you feel like utter poo. Yeah?

Well, it's time to do a lilttle cullin'. I'll go first.

"Stop the mindless scrolling and only use social media intentionally," said Blair. "Follow people who make you feel good, and don't make you feel overwhelmed."

"If you need to disconnect, do it and re-connect at a later date!"

16. Reach out for help.

Above all, if you feel like you're really struggling - it could be time to reach out to a professional and get some advice.

"If you feel like you need some extra support, talk to your health care professionals or your village, now is a time to reach out for those resources if you need them!"

Need extra support? Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. You can also contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 if you or someone you know needs assistance.

Have some thoughts and feelings about the above? Go on - share 'em with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Erin Docherty/Mamamia