"I've never been so exhausted, so I tried a 'reset week'. Here's how it went."

Hi, I'm Emma.

You might know me from such articles as: 'I tried 5 different productivity hacks for working from home', and 'I tried a "shutdown routine" to end my workday feeling productive'.

As you may have gathered, I really like to be "productive". Above many other things and often to my detriment.

When things are going wrong, I have a solution, and it's forcing myself to work harder (or smarter). Only, that solution has proven inadequate in 2022.

I'm burnt out. Or at least I was.

You see, up until recently I worked night shifts, but I just made the switch to working days.

The change in my shift pattern happened to line up with my 21st birthday last week, so I gave myself a strategic annual leave day to recover and relax before I started fresh.

But it wasn't quite as relaxing as I would have liked thanks to plenty of social catch-ups and moving apartments right smack bang in the middle.

When my return to work came back around, I had planned to feel energised and ready for my new 9-5 hustle.

I was going to meal prep and go to the gym at 7am every morning. My new place would be spotless and I'd make time to see friends after work at least once a week.

But it hit 11pm on Monday evening and I realised I was in out of my depth. I couldn't go on dragging myself out of bed and losing all energy, inspiration and motivation the second it hit 2pm every. Single. Day.

So, like my skincare after a sudden and unexpected breakout, it was time to strip back to the basics.

Before I committed to all my very noble habits of daily exercise classes and waking with the sunrise, I needed a reset.

So I set myself a challenge.

For the week ahead, my usually ambitious goals were refined to a short list:

1. Eat breakfast every morning before work.

2. Light exercise only. No heavy gym sessions, just walks and ocean swims (when I feel like it!).

3. My evening wind down routine starts at 8.30pm. No screen time after 9.30pm, and reading until I was too tired to keep my eyes open after that.

My goals were fairly achievable, and they allowed me to focus on rest, quite literally.

The intention was to set a few foundational routine actions that I could build on once I've recovered from my current sub-par state.