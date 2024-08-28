'I tried creating new outfits using 9 items in my wardrobe. I never expected the results.'

Ok so I am a chronic over-spender and shopaholic.

I know, I know, it's bad for my bank account and the environment. So I’ve been trying to eliminate both of those issues by creating new outfits with what I already own.

I don’t need more clothes — this is what I tell myself every night before I go to sleep — but then I found a method that meant I could actually do something about it.

Introducing the Style Maths method: where you choose three tops, three bottoms and three pairs of shoes, and pair them together to make as many outfits as possible.

Watch Leigh Campbell style me using the 'Style Maths' method.



Video via Mamamia.

I own a lot of different textures, patterns, and colours because I fall in love with individual pieces instead of thinking about whole outfits, so I always find my items clash with one another.

It means I am constantly jumping online and adding more items to my cart thinking it'll solve all my wardrobe problems (it doesn't).

So I gave the Style Maths method a go — and it has honestly changed the way I look at my wardrobe.