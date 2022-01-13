How do I log my positive RAT result? Here are the rules where you live.

As COVID cases climb, Australian governments have started adopting new ways to keep track of positive cases to help relieve the pressure on enormous PCR waiting times.

As a result, at-home rapid antigen tests are fast becoming the norm.

NSW is the latest to bring in a process for registering a positive result from an at-home test, but the rules and regulations are different across the country (just to make things extra confusing).

Here's how to use an at-home kit (note: you can also swab your mouth with the nose swab tests). Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

In an effort to make things super simple, here's your guide to registering a positive rapid antigen test where you live, so you can get back to recovering.

New South Wales.

Self-reporting positive COVID rapid antigen tests became mandatory in NSW from Wednesday January 12, however there is a week's grace period that will expire on January 19.

The NSW government would also like those who tested positive from January 1 onwards to register their test, although it's not mandatory.

You do not need to register a negative or invalid test or if you've had a positive PCR test in the 28 days before your positive rapid antigen test.

How? In your Service NSW app scroll down until you see "COVID-19 resources." Within that tab there is an option to "register a positive test result" which takes you to the NSW government website.

You can lodge a result for yourself, or on behalf of another adult or a child under 15.

You will be asked to determine if you are a "low risk" or "high risk" patient, and if you pick the latter, you will be contacted by NSW Health within 48 hours.