'Gambling addiction started as a slow burn. Soon it was all consuming.'

I started gambling when I was relatively young.

It was an instant money ticket here and there, bought for me on birthdays and special occasions, handed to me by older relatives with sparkling eyes and good intentions. I was thrilled with a win of a few dollars, golden coins redeemed for me, which I treasured and bought things that kids buy with them — lollies, notebooks, and stickers were notable memories.

As a kid, I used to watch my grandfather at family lunches go behind glass screens in hotel pokie rooms. I listened to the noises from machines, bells and whistles and the cheering when someone won. I remember being endlessly fascinated by this, and wondering what it would be like to be an adult having the ability to go beyond this screen.

Listen: Anna tells her story to Mia Freedman on No Filter.

My grandfather took great delight on my 18th birthday by taking me behind the screen and handing me a cup of coins. We played together and I remember a few wins early on. They were small in the scheme of things but walking away from a family lunch with a few hundred dollars extra when that exceeded what I made in a week was a big thing. It was exciting and made me wonder what else was possible.

