I hit ‘rock bottom’ eight years ago, after I realised I had to leave a dysfunctional relationship and survive as a single mum.

Life had never been tougher, lonelier or more challenging. Supporting three children working long hours on a subsistence wage in my new hobby-turned-business was not what I had envisaged as I approached my fiftieth birthday.

But I was driven to push on because I had discovered my life’s purpose and felt compelled to follow it. I had discovered that shared adventures in nature create not just happiness but Natural Exhilaration. And I was determined to help other women experience this joy.

Listen to Di Westaway talk more about this moment in her life, which took her to the depths of her pain. (Post continues after audio.)

Today, life couldn’t be more different. The year began with a six-week ski adventure with my tall teen, working remotely between the ski slopes and Netflix in bed. And I’ve got a string of adventures to look forward to, including a charity challenge with my adult son, a rock climbing adventure with friends, a trekking adventure with clients, a wild weekend with my daughter and the ongoing adventure of running a social enterprise in a fast-changing world.

In moments of doubt, I pinch myself and wonder how it all happened. But it’s not a miracle that has created this thrilling lifestyle. It’s an adventurous spirit.

Millions of adventure seekers around the world use this spirit to lead lives they love, collecting adventures instead of stuff.

This time last year, Suzie, a working mother of two, was obese and miserable. Today, she’s a trim, fit powerhouse of health and vitality, who’s a hero at home. She lost 50kg and trekked to Machu Picchu, fulfilling a bucket list dream and rediscovering her life.

Not only do shared adventures in nature motivate us to become our fittest selves but the lessons they teach give us the resilience and strength to manage the stresses and strains of city life as well as tapping into our natural pleasure motivators.

Psychologist, Dr Gordon Livingstone, cites three keys to happiness: Something to do (a plan), someone to love (friends) and something to look forward to (purpose). So, if you want a life you love, you need these three things.

Check out more of Di’s adventures on Instagram. (Post continues after gallery.)

Di Westaway's Adventures