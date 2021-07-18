'When my husband had an affair, I asked him for every little detail. I desperately wish I hadn't.'

The greyness of the sky hits my eyes in the same way spending 14 hours under a fluorescent light in a windowless room does. I’m drained.

And then I remember it all. Heartbreak swirls its way up from my chest and grips my brain.

My thoughts are suddenly awash with the affair my husband had almost a year ago.

He left me. For six days.

And then came home, and in a moment of pure vulnerability I told him how I felt about him, and that I didn’t think, despite everything, our marriage was beyond repair.

He came home that night. And together, we have shoveled our way out of the steaming pile of s**t the crisis of infidelity can bury a relationship under, using teaspoons. And like all good gardeners know, nothing is better for a blooming, beautiful garden than a mountain of manure.



But every now and then, I get swept in the undercurrent of thoughts.

My brain, I assume, is trying to protect me from the pain that stopped me eating and sleeping and snatched my life as I knew it away from me.

I made a mistake. When he came back.

I looked at everything. The text messages. The saucy pictures. The emails. The Spotify playlist they collaborated on.

I asked. All. The. Questions. I thought I was being smart. I questioned him for hours. And he told me everything.

I wanted to know what I was getting myself back into. But what I really did was put a bullet in the chamber and load the gun. I collected triggers. And now the things I know haunt me.

To be clear. My husband is working hard. We both are. We have learnt each other’s love languages. We have done therapy. We have dropped all the armour. We see each other. We are growing together in a way we never have before.

My brain on the other hand is not fully on board. And I am exhausted of all the moments it hijacks:

He is a FIFO worker. She is too. On the same mine site. The same roster.