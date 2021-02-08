My beauty cabinet was complete chaos. So I got an expert to declutter it.

Hi, my name is Kelly and I have a LOT of beauty clutter lurking in my apartment.

You can’t go anywhere without finding something. Open the fridge and you’ll find an array of face mists or cold creams that haven’t been touched for a good few months. Open the cutlery drawer and a mini hand cream will probably be lurking in there with its forky friends.

Even my husband Luke’s undie drawer sometimes finds itself the host of some back-up products.

Suffice to say, I’m a beauty junkie and getting sent things to trial as part of my job sure does exacerbate the situation, much to my delight and my husband’s dismay. I also happen to be ever so slightly addicted to online shopping on beauty websites, but that’s a problem for another day.

The funny thing is, even though it’s part of ‘my job’, I’m actually not alone when it comes to having a hell of a lot of beauty clutter. According to a recent survey by beauty brand Palmer’s, 43 per cent of women buy beauty products because they ‘look pretty’, which couldn’t ring more true, given my penchant towards anything shiny, sparkly or bougie looking (I was 100 per cent a magpie in a former life). But 72 per cent of women don’t even know what their product bloody well does, and a huge 83 per cent just want products to do what they dang well say they’ll do. Because really, there’s nothing more annoying than seeing a lovely and promising ad for a new product, going out and splashing your hard-earned cash on it, only for it to basically be a glorified dollar-store product with nicer packaging and lovelier smells.

Recently, I had the pleasure of inviting Anita Birges into my home. She’s a professional declutter person and organising lass (I’m sure her CV has something far more eloquent on it), like the type you see in movies. There’s a reason she’s been dubbed the ‘Declutter Queen’.





Kelly and Anita, before. Image: Supplied. Anita, who runs a professional organising and property styling business called Mise En Place in Sydney, basically came in and made me really rethink the way I store my beauty products and better yet, helped me get rid of some that I’ve really only kept for their pretty bottles (like I said, magpie), leaving only hard-working, effective formulas that actually work.

"It’s almost like those things inside are calling out for help because it’s like cluttered chaos and we need to install a sense of calm in there," Anita said, gazing at my beautiful mess of a cabinet.