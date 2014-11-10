3 problems only girls with thin hair will understand.

By NAT HAWK

You know you have fine hair when you’ve spent hours in front of a mirror, desperately trying to fluff your hair up off your head.

My hair is so light and fine that it’s sometimes compared to fairy floss. Only it’s nothing like fairy floss, because at least fairy floss has a bit of volume in it.

My hair has zero volume. It’s limp and flat, all the time.

Here are the problems I’ve experienced due to having fine hair – and some of the solutions I’ve also come up with along the way.

1. It has one texture and one style – regardless of what you do to it.

If I put curls in, they fall out instantly. If a hairdresser puts curls in, they fall out about 15 minutes after I walk out of the salon. Same goes for waves, or a fancy up-do, or pretty much any kind of ‘different’ hairstyle that doesn’t involve the use of an entire can of hairspray and six trillion bobby pins.

I really hate being weighed down by product, and so for nice events in the past, I’ve always just left my hair in its dull and flat state.

But here’s your solution: dry shampoo. It gives amazing volume and texture to lifeless hair, especially at the roots – and it’s such a lightweight product that you don’t feel at all weighed down by it.

I use it on clean AND dirty hair – it works just as well on either.

2. It takes forever to grow.

I once broke up with a boyfriend and decided to get a haircut to demonstrate my new life change. A nice, short haircut to show off my shoulders and my collarbone.

It turns out that short hair doesn’t suit me AT ALL. And I wish I’d known that before deciding to chop it all off, because it took over a year to grow back to a length that I was happy with.