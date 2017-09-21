It’s a well-known fact wearing a bold lip on a night out ain’t no easy feat.

Like an impossible obstacle course, there are so many hurdles to jump over from the time you apply at home until the moment your head hits the pillow, more often than not with the remnants of your makeup still on.

Between food, drinks, dry lips and… activities, mastering the art of lipstick application that’s in it for the long haul can be tricky.

That’s why we asked Mamamia’s resident makeup artist and beauty guru Natalie Wright how to do it, because we honestly have no idea what we’re doing either.

In the video playing above, Nat shares the four insider lipstick hacks that'll keep your lovely smile from sliding off your face and onto your chin (or into oblivion).

While you may have heard some before (yet never as well explained), others are little known but worth their weight in gold.

1. Conceal.