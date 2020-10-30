Emily in Paris completely misrepresents what it's like to make friends as an adult.

10 years ago I moved from Sydney to Melbourne on my own, leaving my friends and family behind and setting myself the momentous task of starting completely fresh. New apartment away from my parents, new job in fashion, newly single...

Before Emily walked the cobblestone streets of Montmartre, I thought I'd take myself to a cheap pasta restaurant on Fitzroy Street, sat in the corner with my favourite Penguin Classic and ordered a big five dollar glass of red. It was all very early twenties uni graduate of me.

It was there that I proceeded to make no new friends, except, maybe briefly, the waiter – a generous if pitying man who told me I was brave sitting by myself and topped up my glass for free.

On my way home, I happened upon no effervescent Mindy types in fashionable pantsuits and ankle boots. I just walked home and into my lonely apartment where I scrolled Tinder for a while and got myself a date for that weekend.

And mostly, that's how I made friends in Melbourne in my twenties – through dating guys and meeting their friends.

There was no Gabriel in my apartment block, although there was a Sandra who persistently invited me to play on her netball team.

On reflection, that would have been a very good way to make friends. Looking back, thirties me knows that. But twenties me didn't want to be on Sandra's netball team.

Skip forward to 2020, and I now find myself in the same position.

This year my partner and I moved to a quiet coastal town two hours from Sydney, and since transferring our lives to this lovely, albeit small community, we have casually gone about trying to meet people. We've invited neighbours over for dinner, gotten to know our baristas and joined yoga studios and gyms.

And it's been great. The locals are friendly, the banter is nice – we talk about the surf and pat each other's dogs.

But the question I'm again forced to face is this: how do you cross that bridge between small-talk and legitimate conversation? The type that leads to genuine connections?

Are you supposed to just gently put your hand on the waiter's arm as they top up your drink, look them in the eye and ask if they'd like to be friends?

No, while Emily merely stumbles upon her besties in Parisian parks and bodegas, us non-fictional people need to try a little harder.

Out of legitimate curiosity, I asked some of my friends how they initiated new friendships.

The friend's partner.

"Just recently, I’ve started making a real effort with my male friends' partners," Jessie told me. "Like we went out for a girls' night without them which I feel took our friendship to the next level."

The gym friend.

"I made friends at the gym," Polly shared. "My trainer organises drinks with all of her regulars a couple of times a year. It's a REALLY random group of all different ages and professions, so I wasn't sure at first. But I made myself go along and now we are all friends. We did group emails during COVID that really lifted my spirits and we're going for drinks in a couple of weeks now bigger groups are allowed."