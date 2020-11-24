When it comes to rom-coms, How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of those feel good comedies that never fails to deliver.

The hit 2003 film, follows magazine writer Andie Anderson (played by Kate Hudson) who's assigned to write an article aptly titled "How to lose a guy in 10 days". But when Andie sets her sights on advertising executive Benjamin Barry (played by Matthew McConaughey) her plan... doesn't exactly go well.

You see, right before they meet Ben makes a bet with his boss that he can make any woman fall in love with him. Cue love ferns, bad karaoke and a whole lot of "Benny boo-boo-boo".

Watch the trailer for How To Lose a Guy in 10 days and relive all the feels. Post continues below.



Video via Paramount Pictures.

But 17 years on from its premiere, there’s a bunch of things you probably didn’t know about the film that we now want to share with you.

From casting choices to improvised moments, here are 11 surprising behind-the-scenes facts about How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

1. The film is based on an illustrated book.

Believe is or not, the film is actually based on a comic book called How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: The Universal Don'ts of Dating.

In fact, Andie’s two friends, Michele (played by Kathryn Hahn) and Jeannie (played by Annie Parisse) are named after the book's two authors Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long.

Image: Paramount Pictures.