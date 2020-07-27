The 6 tell-tale signs you're ready to move in with someone.

There are three earlyish relationship milestones that will ignite butterflies in your stomach and also test the limits of your love.

There's the first time you introduce your new paramour to the family and pray that there's no bloodshed, tears or accidental shared DNA.

The first time you go Instagram official and cross your fingers that no one suffers from a bad hair day or a rogue caption.

And the all-important moment you decide you’re finally ready to merge lives and move in with the person who makes your toes tingle.

But how do you know when you’re ready to take the cohabitating plunge?

Time is really no indicator, in this circumstance, as some couples are ready to merge furniture after a year while others still value their privacy and space after more than a decade.

In order to help you decide, here are the six tell-tale signs you’re ready to move in with someone.

Sign one: You’ve overcome the dreaded "millennial errand paralysis" and you're ready to start properly adulting…maybe.

Look, millennials have a lot of useful life skills (we're excellent at snapping the perfect brunch Instagram, for example) but when it comes to general domestic and life admin prowess, some of us are lagging a little behind.

"My partner and I both still lived at home when we started talking about moving out together and finding our own place," Kayla, 26, told Mamamia. "We had savings so money wasn't really the issue, it was more the fact that neither of us had the necessary hustle to fill in all the forms and do all things that setting up a home requires.

"We felt that if we moved in together, we might die. Neither of us knows how to cook and my boyfriend has never done his own laundry before. I've had a letter I've needed to post for two months but I can’t even get myself to the post office (how do post offices work anyway? Do you buy the stamp and the envelope first or do they do that for you?). We love each other, but we'll know it’s time to move in together when we get our lives sorted out."