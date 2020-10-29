The 5 commandments of improving your skin while you sleep.

We do SO much stuff in the morning to make our skin look fresh, glowing and, like, alive. And if you're anything like us, your innocent bathroom cupboard is cluttered with mounds of beauty products - brightening serums, under eye treatments, dewy foundation and the like.

We slap it all on in the space of five minutes and walk out the door, hoping we look all healthy and glowy and like we actually drink enough water (HA!).

Watch: Not bothered reading this whole darn thing? That's okay. It only hurts a little. Here's a video on how to improve your skin while sleeping, instead. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But what if science told you that just having a solid snooze could help improve your skin?

Well, it turns out science did tell you this...like, a bunch of times. But you might've had your earphones in or something. Cause there's quite a bit of research and science behind the concept of beauty sleep. It's a very real thing that you probably thought was a very fake thing. Awks!

There's actually a LOT of stuff happening to your skin while you sleep. This is when your body tries to repair and regenerate itself, and reverse all the radical damage it has to put up with during the day from, you know, the world.

Sleep reduces cortisol (the pesky stress hormone we all hate), which is responsible for things like thinning skin and discolouration. Sleep also increases melatonin (the sleep hormone), which acts like an antioxidant to fight the signs of ageing, like dark spots and fine lines.

It can also increase the efficacy of collagen-producing cells, which are responsible for delicious things like skin tightness and elasticity.

If you're regularly clocking up some impressive hours of sleep and wondering why your skin isn't looking 11/10, it's important to know that it's not just how long you sleep, it's how well you sleep.

So, we've asked therapeutic skin coach Sarah Mitchell from Glow Skin Studio for her top tips to amp up your nighttime skin recovery.