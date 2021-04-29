From platters to drink pairings: How to host a simple, chic night with friends.

They say home is where the heart is, but honestly, a more accurate saying would be, home is where you have the capacity to throw the very best shindig.

Now, you don't need a fancy house, a team of caterers or even MasterChef level cooking skills to pull off the ultimate at-home soirèe. It's all about knowing which kinds of food and drink work best together to create a festive setting.

Here are three examples of how to host a simple, fabulous night with friends.

A Friday night family-style feast with a side of Gordon’s Mediterranean Orange

The trick to pulling off the perfect Friday night get together is creating a relaxed atmosphere that cashes in on that end-of-week excitement lingering in the air.

Why not try a picnic-style dinner under the stars in your backyard or, if you prefer temperature control, just place some luxe cushions on the floor around your coffee table. Then pop on some ambient tunes and give your guests the space to unwind from the craziness of the week.

Now, there's a reason why classic fish and chips are considered the ultimate Friday night treat, as there's nothing quite like their golden crispness to kick off the weekend.

Traditional fish and chips are always a winner, but for some extra-fancy Friday fare, you could present your guests with some options in a family-style meal setting.

Along with traditional potato chips, try adding polenta or vegetable chips into the mix to kick things up a notch. Sometimes I also like to give Friday night fish and chips an Asian-inspired twist and serve tempura-battered cod and with a spicy wasabi tartare sauce with a squeeze of orange as a zesty change.

"Try adding polenta or vegetable chips into the mix to kick things up a notch." Image: Getty.