The time to honour Connie is now. Here are three things we can do today.

In her 40 years, Connie Johnson created a legacy that will likely save the lives of countless mothers, sisters, daughters, girlfriends and aunties.

Love Your Sister, the foundation she created with the help of her ever-passionate brother Sam, was born from Connie’s innate desire to spread the word of the sisterhood: to care for ourselves, to look out for each other, and, ultimately, to vanquish cancers of all forms.

The tight-knit Love Your Sister community has raised over $5 million for cancer research.

In the days leading up to Connie’s death, when she was awarded an Order of Australia medal, she turned to Sam and said “Can you believe it? Can you believe it? Look what we did. We did something!”

And did she ever.

But the work is not yet done. After Connie’s passing there is still so much we can do in her honour, to further the message she so valiantly sent far and wide.

Here’s how you can help.

1. Check your boobs

As Connie and Sam have told us so many times, your boobs are important, and it’s crucial you “keep more than a casual eye on them”.

We all need to be more alert, thorough, and proactive when it comes to our breast health.

Please follow the steps listed below and, if you encounter any irregularities, we urge you to contact your local GP immediately.