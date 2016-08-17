In this, Mamamia’s first annual Never Forgotten: Mamamia’s Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week, we have tried to offer hope to those who’ve lost a baby, from those going through it right now to those still grieving as time passes.

But what about those of us touched by a loss through a friend or relative, those who want to reach out and help but don’t know how?

Women who haven’t been through the loss of a child may not understand exactly how deep their friend mourns the baby they never got to know but they might want to help in the right way. In a way that matters.

This week, as part of Never Forgotten: Mamamia’s Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week we’re remembering the babies we’ve lost. Post continues below.



Heartfelt photographers:

Heartfelt is a volunteer organisation of professional photographers from all over Australia and New Zealand who help families with stillborn babies and terminally ill children. This dedicated group of photographers take photos for families of their babies so they have memories to look back upon.

As they are a charity organisation they rely on donations. You can help many families by donating to Heartfelt in the name of a friend who has come home from hospital without her baby.

Vist Heartfelt here.

Angel Gowns: