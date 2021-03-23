Are you in one? Like, deep in there? Just slinking around feeling like this stale ol' sex life could be you, for like... ever? Gah.

Don't panic, though - it's not just you.

When you're in a long-term relationship, things (sex) can get routine (boring). And when sexy time becomes a routine thing, it's not exciting. Feels like a chore. No good.

What's more, a stale sex life can feel awkward AF to address - and a lot of people just push ahead because they feel like it's too uncomfortable to discuss.

But that's why you have us - because there are some easy things you can do to have a better sex life.

We asked sex educator and intimacy coach Georgia Grace to give us some pointers on what we can do to spice up our sex life if we're feeling like it's a little... dampened.

Here's five things that'll help you have better sex:

1. Identify the problem.

Getting stuck in a sex rut can happen for a whole load of different reasons - it's complex as heck. A big one, however, is stress.

Whether things are feeling a bit weird or disconnected with your partner or spending every moment together has killed the passion (hey, pandemic) - Grace said the first thing you should do is to ask yourself if something has changed your desire for sex.

"This could be many things - and don’t underestimate the almighty power of a global pandemic, because stress has a huge impact on sex drive," said Grace.

"Other things that may be affecting it can include relationship dynamics (sexual and non-sexual), medications, hormones, a change in diet or lifestyle."

2. Professional support.

In case you didn't listen to anything we said (pls take your headphones out) your sex drive can be influenced by many different reasons - such as biological, psychological, and social factors.