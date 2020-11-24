3 beauty writers on exactly what they do to get rid of a breakout, stat.

Acne is something we all deal with, no matter how good our skin is.

The pesky red spots arrive at the most inconvenient times and usually linger for longer than we'd like. So you, like us, have probably found yourself frantically searching for quick ways to get rid of them before an event.

Luckily, these three beauty writers from Mamamia's You Beauty Collective have found products and routines that truly work to clear their breakouts. So instead of hitting up old mate Google, take a squizz here.

But before you do, here's how you self care according to your horoscope. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Charlie

Image: Supplied.