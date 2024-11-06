Sarah Marie Fahd shares her trick for doing perfect eyebrows every time.

Whether you have eyebrows on your face or not, you'll know how tricky the brow game can be. So many pencils! Pomades! Tints! Stencil thingys! It can be confusing as hell to know what's actually worth spending money on and what kind of products and techniques will actually work.

If this is you, welcome. Because it just so happens that beauty whizz and makeup artist Sarah Marie Fahd recently dished out all her top tips to nabbing your best brows on a recent episode of You Beauty podcast. And goodness, we needed these tips since yesterday.

Watch: Speaking of brows, here's Mia Freedman on the $10 product she uses for fuller brows. Post continues below.



Video via: Mia Freedman.

Speaking to the lovely Kelly McCarren on the podcast, Sarah Marie said, "I have a technique that will make drawing your brows in look like it's your natural brow hair. I think that will help a lot of people."

And yes, please — tell us more…

Want to listen to the full episode? Click below.

Of course, as always keep in mind that makeup is a 'you do you' kind of thing, but if you're stuck in a brow rut and can't seem to find the right products or technique that works for you, there could be some tips here for you.