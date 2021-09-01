Exactly how to get 'golden hour skin' - the dewy Instagram trend you're seeing everywhere.

If you're a lass with social media on your phone and skin on your face, you'll know the tremendous joys that comes with good lighting.

You know that moment just after sunrise or just before sunset, that makes your skin look all beautifully golden and illuminated? It's utterly delightful. Marvellous for your cheekbones. Wonderful for the 'gram.

Watch: We ask a makeup artist how to get rid of under-eye bags. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

What it isn't, however, is practical. Because, finding that warm spot of light to achieve a flattering dewy gleam to the skin is EXHAUSTING.

And yes, we know you can use ring lights and all the jazz - but it's not the same. A good sun-drenched location just hits different, y'know?