I don’t know about you, but my mornings run pretty tight. After I get ready for the day and making sure I’ve made time for breakfast, often I find myself struggling to decide whether I can afford to squeeze in the essential steps I need to look after my skin.

Sure, I want to make myself look and feel good so I can get the most out of my day, but being under the pump means that time often slips away, and I’ll find myself relegating my skincare and makeup routine to whatever I can manage to do on the train to work.

When it comes to skin care, there are so many considerations: do I need to moisturise if I have oily skin? Is this product going to clog my pores? Do I even have room in my makeup bag for yet another product that promises to make my skin glow?

No matter how busy you are, you should always set aside time for skin care. Image: iStock.

To make things easier for myself (and for everyone who leads a busy lifestyle), I’ve narrowed down my entire skin routine to the four products I need to get radiant-looking skin every day. Here are my picks.

1. Moisturiser.

Stress, dietary choices, a change in the weather - there are so many lifestyle factors that can contribute to dry skin. In order to ensure you keep your skin hydrated and feeling fresh and youthful, it’s important to moisturise daily.

As someone who has always had oily skin, I didn’t think that moisturising was important – in actual fact, I thought it would have made my skin even greasier.

I was surprised to find that oily skin is often a result of dehydration, so the skin produces oil to restore its natural balance. Due to this, incorporating moisturising into your daily routine is a great remedy for oily skin, and will actually help your skin self-regulate. As someone with oily skin, I always look out for non comendogenic oil free moisturisers to avoid blocked pores.

A great moisturiser will also act as a primer for your skin, ensuring that your makeup has a smooth, even base to stick to, which allows it to last for hours as you get on with your day.