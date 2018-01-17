Always mess up your mascara? You need to try the plastic spoon trick.

Call me superficial, but I love makeup. The shiny packaging. The pretty colours. The promise of my face looking slightly less blotchy and tired and puffy. I’m sold.

But just because I love the stuff doesn’t mean I know how to apply it all like a makeup artist, and similarly, I reeeeally don’t know what to do once I’ve made a mistake (try to scrub it off, bugger it up more, stamp my foot is the usual process).

That’s why the internet, with all its makeup-applying experts and problem-fixing pros, is like a street directory for navigating the sometimes-daunting world of mascara and lipsticks. Even if you take a wrong turn, there’s always someone to advise the best road back.

Jen, of Jen’s Reviews, is one such expert, and she’s helped us pull together a bunch of her best fix-it makeup tips.

When you eff up your mascara.

Don’t you looooove it when you spend a good 15 minutes blending your shadow like it’s a Monet painting and then you slip and ruin it with mascara? Just. Great.

“Fix this easily by first letting the mascara fully dry, then simply wipe it away with a cotton bud. The mascara should just flake right off. Touch up any shadow that may have also been removed and you’re all set,” Jen said.

When you’re scared of effing up your mascara again.

Before you make any more mistakes, go to the kitchen and get a plastic spoon. If you don’t have plastic, a metal one will do.

“Simply hold the spoon against your upper or lower lash line, correlating to which you are currently applying product onto, and apply as normal. The plastic spoon catches any product that would have potentially ended up on your eye, ruining your makeup,” Jen said.

This trick is great for girls who have long lashes which might hit the eyelid. This way they hit the spoon, instead.

When your mascara has gone clumpy.

Mascara has an annoying short shelf life and feels like it goes from ‘good’ to ‘dry and crusty’ literally overnight. Heat can help with this problem.

“An easy way to avoid this and make your mascara last longer is to pop your mascara tube into your bra or under a warm cloth for a few moments. The heat will loosen the product, making it easier to apply.”

“Be careful though, as sometimes heat can cause bacteria to grow. Always follow the recommended expiration dates on any cosmetic products and use your own judgement if you feel something is no longer eyesafe,” Jen said.

Beauty guru Zoe Foster Blake shares her best beauty and style advice for the busiest of women. Post continues after audio.

When your lashes just look sad.

Volumising mascaras changed the game but then lash extensions came along and now we’re obsessed with having lashes that are bigger, bolder, blacker. If you want somewhere in between, try using good old face setting powder. Yep, you read that right.

“A cheap and easy way to help pump up your lash game uses a product you likely already have: translucent loose setting powder.”

“Simply dip a clean brow spoolie or dry mascara wand into the powder and apply a thin layer between swipes of mascara,” Jen said.