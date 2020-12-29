"Can it actually be fixed?" 9 ways to try and repair your relationship.

I always had to walk on a wobbly see-saw around my ex-husband. I could say something innocuous like, "What do you want to watch on TV?" and he’d snap at me, "I don’t care! Why do you always have to bother me?" I never knew when or what things were going to set him off, and I lived perpetually on edge.

But I’d be wrong if I didn’t mention the fact that I had toxic behaviours going on in that relationship too. In order for a relationship to continue, both people have to participate. If a relationship is toxic, it’s because both people are exhibiting toxic behaviours, and it doesn’t end until someone chooses to stop.

Couples' therapist Melody Li, LMFT says, "Toxic relationships happen when people are stuck in harmful relational patterns and cycles." Note her use of the word "people" instead of "person." We too often want to place sole blame on the other person because that leaves us innocent, but we rarely are if we continued in that relationship.

If you find yourself in a toxic relationship, here are some steps you can do to start addressing it.

1. Identify whether your relationship is toxic.

Likely if you ended up on this article, you already know something’s not right about your relationship. If you have toxic behaviours, your relationship is toxic, so you can start by reading 5 Signs You Might Be the Toxic One in Your Relationship.

Further, a good indicator is, Li says, is "if there is a constant presence of ABCD — accusations, blame, criticisms, and demands."

When you find yourself doing one of these behaviours, notice that and talk to your partner about those and your other communication issues. Think of it as you and your partner vs. your communication problem, instead of you vs. your partner.

2. Understand whether the relationship can actually be fixed.

I stayed in my first marriage for much longer than I should have. I felt obligated because I’d made vows, I didn’t want to be branded with a D for "divorced," and I kept thinking one day it’d miraculously get better.

The biggest reason, though, is that I wasn’t willing to accept that my relationship couldn’t be fixed by my efforts alone. I was convinced that if I could change enough, it would change. I hung a lot of unrealised hopes on books, therapists, shared hobbies... always thinking this next one would finally change our broken ways of relating.

Toxic relationships can change, but if and only if both partners are committed to making that happen. In order for a drastic change to take place, both people need to practice open and honest communication and self-awareness, as well as probably seek professional help, both individually and together. If you or your partner isn’t willing to do all that, then the relationship can’t be changed and should be ended.