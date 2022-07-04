'I'm a personal trainer. Here are the 4 signs it’s time to break up with your gym.'

The gym is an intimate environment. It’s seen you at your most vulnerable, sweaty, grunty, pre-dawn, pre-coffee, pre-made-up self. So it’s understandable that you have a personal relationship with a gym and that a breakup can be sad and awkward.

But just like a human relationship, there are signs that show it might be time to break up with your gym. Here are but four of those signs (and whether the relationship can be saved).

You’ve outgrown each other.

Depending on the type of facility you frequent, it might be time to break up with your gym if you have simply outgrown what it offers. This breakup is most common in facilities that offer a single type of specific training. The danger of sticking around is plateauing physically and mentally as you continue to do the same exercise, at the same frequency, at the same intensity day-in-day-out. On a positive break up note, this facility may have built your confidence and broadened your horizons to try other forms of exercise that you never would have dreamed of.

Can this relationship be saved?

Yes! Communication is the key. Talk to the experts at the facility about your concerns and they will be able to advise you on how to shake up your workouts to give them a new lease on life. However, if you have decided to break up, and the gym has your best interests at heart, it should be a mutual, amicable split, with the door left wide open should you choose to return.

You’re too comfortable.

You’re part of the furniture. You’re on autopilot. You don’t get the same joy or results that you did when you first started. This is a relationship that is getting old.