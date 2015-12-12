fashion

Hey Mia: How come you suddenly have boobs?

‘Hey Mia’ is the video series that lets you ask Mamamia co-founder Mia Freedman all of the questions.

Mia Freedman’s boobs have always been a 12C. This was until she recently got fitted. Turns out, Mia has been wearing the wrong bra size for most of her life.

In today’s Hey Mia, she discusses how a grabby sales assistant helped her find the right bra, and she shows the difference that the right bra can make.

