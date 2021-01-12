'I'm 58 and I'm tired of working hard, all the time, to be enough.'

It was then that Sue realised what the implication of the question was.

She says, "In that instant, I could see that in this world nothing I did would ever be enough. I was 58 years old and did not want to spend my remaining years feeling this way. Something was still missing, something more that I should be doing so I could feel good about myself and the life I was leading."

I, too, am 58 and I could have written those words.

I put the book down and sat in stunned silence that someone else, at the same age, felt what I am feeling. I have been trying to find that 'something more' I should be doing by stuffing more and more knowledge and wisdom from others into the cracks and crevices of my life. I’ve been seeking the key to my enoughness from outside myself.

In an interview with January Magazine, Sue Bender says "I had always thought that the American dream was the more choices you have the better. I was drowning in those choices."

Me, too. Drowning in choices that keep coming at me at lightning speed, every day a new offering for a shiny new course, or a book title, or a webinar to make me enough. Seeking and seeking and seeking.

Working hard to be whatever that thing is I think I need to be. Sue Bender also worked at it. She says, "When I set out on this journey I was an active seeker. I trusted I would find teachers, but not without my working hard all the time."

I am tired of working hard, all the time, to be enough.

I am tired of having too much on my plate in the quest for being enough. I don’t have time to live for all the work I am doing trying to be something that I think I am not.

Is there a way to find that sense of enough without all the courses and the work? And all the money I have spent in the quest?

As a friend of Sue’s said, "Being doesn’t exact a price." That is what’s missing here. Just resting in being.

I do not want to spend the rest of my life seeking to be enough.

On some level, I know that I am okay just the way I am, but my ego gets freaked out when I try to rest there. "No!" it shouts. "You can’t quit now! You are on the brink of a breakthrough!"

I am beginning to recognise that the search for more is so ingrained that it has created a deep groove in my brain. Clicking 'order now' is a way for the ego to soothe its fear that I will never be enough.

Now, at 58, I have lived more years than I have left. How do I want to live the remainder of my days?

With this constant sense of never enough that drives me to clutter my life with too much? Or do I want to sink into the sense of enoughness that allows me to believe — truly believe — that I am okay right now, with no further tweaking? I am ready for the contentment that comes from accepting who I am. I think I have earned it.