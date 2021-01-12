'I'm 58 and I'm tired of working hard, all the time, to be enough.'

As I was scrolling through Facebook, my eyes landed on an advertisement for a course that promised to teach me how to find inner peace.
Facebook has me pegged. Inner peace is something I have been looking for my whole life. The elusive nature of this blissful state keeps me searching, hungering, and working toward that golden pinnacle. "When I find the key, I will be okay," I think. Then I will be enough.
My finger hovers over the 'order now' button for the course. I am tempted. Maybe this will be the one. Maybe I will finally find inner peace. Maybe I will finally figure out how to be enough.
In the end, I scroll on past the course because I have done this drill a thousand times before. I order a course, I sign up for a webinar, I listen to podcasts, I order books. I subscribe to email newsletters which end up cluttering my inbox and overwhelming me.
They all promise that if I will follow their path I will be able to rest in being enough. At least, that is how I read it.
The irony is that by trying to feel like I am enough, I now have too much.
I am paralysed by the thought of trying to sort out all the courses I have purchased. I don’t really have the time to do them all.
I feel guilty when I let them sit there unfinished, or I don’t show up at the appointed time. It all leaves no room in my life for other things.
This reminds me of a story I have heard many times.
In the Buddhist tradition, a story is told about a student who is seeking wisdom from a wise old monk. His questions tumble out so fast the monk barely has time to answer before he fires off another one, and the monk finally stops answering. Eventually, the monk asks the student to pour him a cup of tea. "I will tell you when to stop."
The earnest young student begins to pour, and the cup starts to overflow. Still the monk says nothing. Exasperated the student cries, "Can’t you see the cup is full? It will not hold any more!"
