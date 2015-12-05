How to elope without upsetting everyone you know.

5. Make a special announcement.

Put some thought into how you are going to announce that you are married. No one can stay mad at a couple for too long if you have the world’s cutest marriage announcement unless they really just want to watch the world burn. Maybe you want to go old school style like Benedict Cumberbatch, announcing it through the local paper, or you want to put together something special for social media. Either way if you show it's important by making it special, it can help to diffuse any tension.

6. Make peace with your family before eloping.

On the list of reasons couples want to elope, family dramas tend to be on the top of that list. However, eloping because of these dramas will cause more friction and be another reason to bicker in the future. The best thing to do in this situation is to try and make peace with your family or whatever situation is upsetting them before you elope. Even if they aren’t as open to the idea as you are, at least you will have tried. That’s all that you can do.

7. Don’t downplay your announcement.

Marrying your soulmate should be one of the happiest days of your life. It doesn’t do any good to downplay just how special your day is no matter whether you had a massive ceremony with 300 people, or you eloped with just yourselves. Getting married is a big deal, no matter how you do it. Don’t ever forget that.

8. Be considerate of people’s feelings.

Okay, so you’ve gone off and done it. You’ve eloped and now some people (I’m looking at you Aunty Jan) did actually get offended by it… Sometimes it's easier to ask for forgiveness than it is permission. Remember that this can be a normal reaction to this news and try not to take it to heart. Also, you can’t control other people’s emotions and being a little upset they weren’t there is a completely normal reaction to this news.

Give people time to get their head around it. But if you’ve given them plenty of time and they are still offended then perhaps the issue lies with them. Despite their own emotions, it was your special day and they should be happy for you. And if they are not perhaps these are people you really don’t need in your life anyway.

