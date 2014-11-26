Why work in an office when you can work in a rainforest? Well, sort of.

In a previous life, I was a radio announcer. I spent my entire twenties working at four different stations and they were exciting, thrilling and challenging years. I learned the art of ad lib, interviewed the biggest stars in the world and talked for a living.

I was in heaven. Except it didn’t look like heaven.

In radio, your station logo is everything. The top marketing and advertising companies are hired to design, then redesign your station logo and before you know it you have new signage, repainted vehicles, reissued business cards and some rather unfortunate colour schemes on your office walls.

If it’s not bad enough that inside the actual on air studio you are often staring at publicity photos of yourself, you might also find yourself confronted by a rather loud colour scheme that perfectly matches your new station logo, which perfectly matches the promo t-shirt you are wearing and, oh look! The local bakery has sent donuts with icing the exact same shade of ‘insert strange colour here’. And you’re eating them because radio is a hungry business.

During my radio years I was physically assaulted with the following colour schemes:

Bright yellow

Bright orange

Dark blue

Maroon

Did you know that colours can affect your mood? Here’s how my mood was affected by each of these carefully chosen colour schemes…hyper, hyper, strangely calm and tired.

Yep, the radio station with maroon walls actually left its staff feeling quite tired and a little down. Thankfully I only visited the station with the maroon walls because if I did have to work there full time, it would have been quite a challenge.

I then left the workforce and radio to have one, two and then three children. By the time I returned to work, albeit in a different industry, I was incredibly relieved that work places seemed to have woken up to a few facts:

1. Workers don’t like to be slapped across the face with bright colours.