What you need to know if you're made redundant.

It's all about the money, money, money

The best advice I got was to act (financially) as though I'd already lost my job. This means cutting back on all unecessary expenses and making savings where you can – I got a cheaper deal on our health insurance, reduced my personal loan repayments, cancelled the data pack on my phone the day and ignored the horn from the coffee van. These are just small changes but it all adds up.

Then take a look at your savings. Luckily I had the foresight to put together an emergency fund in case life went belly-up. It's not as big as I would have liked it to be, but it gives me a few extra months of breathing space if I can't find work. Next, see what you're entitled to. If it's a genuine redundancy your employer has to pay you a sum based on how long you've been working with them. They also have to pay out any accrued leave. If you're lucky, you might also get extra money as a gratuity or “golden handshake” and they can choose to pay you in lieu of working through your notice period.

Once you have a rough dollar figure you can work out your monthly expenses and see how long you can last without work. For me, this was the most comforting thing to do because it turned out to be longer than I expected. Don't forget to call Centrelink as well, as you may be eligible for Government assistance. And don't feel bad about it. You have paid taxes and you're entitled to financial support if you need it.

Get your CV ready to go and draft a skeleton cover letter. Sign up to job alerts and download all the job seeking apps you can. Then apply, apply, apply. You might not get something straight away, and you might get knocked back over and over again, but that's the job market. Don't lose enthusiasm and don't let it dent your ego. Think of every interview as good practice for the next one. And if you're in a real pickle, think outside the box – temp work, hospitality or cleaning – there are many perfectly good ways to get a dollar in your pocket. In the short term any job is a good job.

Get help if you need it

I'm not going to lie, there have been moments where I've felt bloody awful through my redundancy. I've cried, I've been anxious, I've been scared, I've been embarassed and ashamed. I called in sick one day because I couldn't get out of bed, and when I eventually did, I dragged myself around the house like I didn't give a hoot about life. This is ok and it's normal. Hopefully your employer will offer you a free external counselling service straight away – take advantage of this. Go see your GP if you need to take some time off. And if your malaise and melancholy feel particularly heavy GO SEEK HELP. Your mental health is incredibly important.

What now?

This is going to be different for everyone, but it's important to make a plan for what you're going to do with all your (suddenly) free time before you find your next job. It really is a great opportunity to pursue a passion, upskill, or just take a bit of a break if you need it. Whatever you do, stay present in the world because your unemployment won't last forever and you'll be moving onto the next chapter in no time.