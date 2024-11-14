'There's a hack promising to clear blackheads for good. So, I tried it.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the viral blackhead-clearing hack.

If you're someone who has been blessed with the absolute delight that is blackheads (all of us, probably) and you feel like you've tried everything and don't know how to get rid of them — this one could be for you. Because they can be bloody fickle to clear — and more often than not, you'll find that as soon as you think you've gotten rid of them, they'll come straight back and want to hang out again.

Sigh.

The good news? There's a hack I saw on Instagram that claims you can clear blackheads with two products in your skincare routine — and finally stop them from popping back up.

Watch: Speaking of skincare and blackheads and such, here's my go-to in-flight skincare routine for hydrated, non-cranky skin. Post continues below.



Image via: Erin Docherty/Mamamia.

In fact, I recently put the hack to the test and talked about it on an episode of You Beauty's Tried & Tested with my co-host Emily Vernem — and I need to talk about it, immediately. Because I think everyone with skin on their face might like to try it.

