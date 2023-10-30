Okay but what's the best way to wash your vagina?

Look.

We’re all just doing our best. And no one likes to be told they’ve been doing something wrong for their whole entire life.

But chances are you’ve been washing your vulva wrong for literally your whole entire life and it’s time we talked about it.

Dr Ginni Mansberg, a doctor who specialises in women’s health, told Mamamia there is one golden rule when it comes to cleaning your lady bits. And it was one we had never heard before.

If hair doesn’t grow there, Dr Mansberg said, don’t wash it with soap.

“If you wash with soap, a standard cheap as chips soap… particularly if it’s got a lot of scent, because soaps are very alkaline, it disrupts the chemistry of the vulva and the vagina and destroys the protective acid mantle that has been put there by the good bacteria, which allows both thrush and bad bacteria to grow.”

… Oh.

Some women (me… I’m talking about me) were under the impression that when health professionals disavowed soap, they meant don’t stick the soap up into your vagina region which seemed like very reasonable advice.

But the whole ‘it’s self-cleaning leave it alone and let it do it’s thang’ also applies to the vulva – which according to my calculations – is the outside bit.

Here’s the thing about the vulva.

Like the vagina, the vulva has a balance of both good and bad bacteria that helps protect it. There is an ideal pH balance that our pink bits maintain without any interference.

If we’re washing our vulva with soap, then we’re disrupting the natural pH balance. And what happens when you disrupt the pH balance?