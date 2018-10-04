The utterly genius message Katie sends to her exes after a break up.

When you’re dating, there’s one thing you really, really want, but feel completely silly asking for: feedback.

How was my… chat? Was I funny? Was my glitter eyeshadow too much? If I were to go on another date, what would you recommend I start/stop/continue?

Of course, most of us will never know the answers. It feels like a) the sort of thing that’s inappropriate to ask, and b) the sort of thing you might not really want honest responses to. But one brave young woman – Katie – decided to design an exit survey for every guy she finishes dating, formatted just like an exit interview people might fill out once they’ve resigned from a job.

In it, she asks questions such as, ‘What is wrong with Katie?’, ‘What is wrong with you?’ and ‘At what point did you know this wouldn’t work out?’

On Monday, Katie’s friend Abby tweeted the survey, with the caption: “There’s this girl I know who sends an exit survey to every guy she casually AND seriously dates.”

there’s this girl i know who sends an exit survey to every guy she casually AND seriously dates fjdklafj;sdlkfja pic.twitter.com/famP4hVMWv — Abby G????vindan (@abbygov) October 1, 2018

KATIE’S QUESTIONS ARE GENIUS AND WHY DID WE NOT THINK OF THIS.

She also asks guys whether they would refer Katie to a friend (this is important), and whether they would like to remain on the mailing list in case Katie revisits their application.

I very much like how she refers to herself in third person. It adds… authenticity to her survey.

Of course, Abby’s tweet went viral, with over 20,000 likes and close to 4,000 retweets. In the comments, people acknowledged that “data driven decisions are v important,” and also that the acronym KPI obviously now stands for “Katie’s Performance Indicators”.

Interestingly, one person wrote, “[From] one Katie to another, this is a very ‘Katie’ sort of thing to do,” and we… firmly agree.