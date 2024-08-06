Women told us the one thing their mum did that made them close. They all said the same thing.

"When I would ask for my mum's advice, she would never tell me what to do, but would ask me questions that allowed me to make my own decisions," one woman shared.

"My mum is an introvert so I would go into her room and lay in her bed with her and watch a movie with nothing really said. She would just let me lay my head in her lap and stroke my hair. She loved me in silence," said another.

I'm not crying, YOU ARE.

So I decided to ask the Mamamia community this exact question same question and it was clear there was a common denominator among their answers, much like on TikTok: they showed love in silence.

Here is what some of them had to say:

"My Mum has always treated me with love and respect. She always has time to really listen to me and she always seems to know when to give advice and when to just offer a hug. I have been an expat for many years now and I miss her desperately. I talk to her weekly without fail and several messages during the week. She is amazing, and even though she is almost 80, if I called her tomorrow and said I needed her she would jump on the next plane and fly halfway around the world for me. I am terrified of the day she is no longer here."

"She was always an anchor. When I was little with little problems, and now that I’m big, with big problems, I’ve always felt like Mum was solid, and had it all under control. Now that I’m a mum myself, I now realise that she couldn’t possibly have always had everything under control, but I never knew. So I guess my answer is that mum always made me feel safe. She still does."