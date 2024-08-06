Women told us the one thing their mum did that made them close. They all said the same thing.

I'm one of the lucky ones who considers their mum to be their best friend.
I call her daily, have dinner with her weekly, go on shopping sprees monthly and take a mother-daughter with her every year.
But it wasn't until I saw a viral TikTok trend about the mother-daughter bond that I really stopped and thought about how that connection was formed — when many experience difficult or estranged relationships with theirs.
"To the girls who are really close with their mums, what's one thing your mum did while you were growing up — or still does — that makes you want to have a close relationship with her now?" asked content creator, Cree Robinson.
"Because I know a lot of women, like myself, don't talk to their mums at all or don't have good relationships with them... my twins are only one now, but when I think about my relationship with my baby girl, these are things I think about a lot."
And the answers were unexpectedly beautiful.
