How embracing nudity taught Abby Alexander body confidence.

What if I told you that one way to get over your body hang-ups, was to get really nude?

Stick with me, guys.

My body has been through a lot over the past couple of years – a lot of women’s bodies have. From age 14 to now, my body and I have gone through a multitude of changes.

There was the mystery illness at 15 (most likely a nasty bug brought back from overseas) that led me to lose weight quickly, causing me to throw my guts up day and night. There was a period of time after that where I battled injuries from dance and slowly regained the weight I had lost, and then some.

There was the past 12 months, where a sticky family situation led me to overeat.

During these years the way I’ve thought about my body has changed dramatically. I could list the reasons why I should’ve hated it, and I admit, for a period of time there, I did.

Then I ended up getting really nude. And it taught me to love my body.

My mum had always run her own mini ‘nude household’, butt with her partner thrown into the mix, wandering around the house nude was never an option for me. But when mum and I moved out for a year so I could be closer to school, clothing became optional. Out of pure laziness, I stopped wearing any.