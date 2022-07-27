'My kids tested positive for COVID-19. Here's how we kept the rest of the family infection-free.'

Recently my kids brought COVID-19 home from school. We had managed to avoid it for two and a half years through a series of mitigations and an added dose of luck.

Why luck? Well, despite having a highly vaccinated population in Australia, we are still seeing rampant transmission.

This is because of the immune escape of the current dominant variants, meaning we all are probably exposed to the virus regularly if we are going about our business as usual.

Watch: New data from Australia's longest-running post-COVID clinic has revealed a high proportion of patients are women in their 40s and 50. Post continues after video.

On top of that, another integral measure needed to avoid COVID-19 infection is privilege.

Privilege alongside luck goes a long way to reduce the risk of infection. Privilege is something I am a beneficiary of, and I feel needs full disclosure when discussing ways to mitigate COVID-19 infection risk.

So luck and privilege. Two things millions of Australians have come up short on, through no individual fault of their own.

When my kids tested positive for COVID-19, we implemented a number of measures to keep the rest of the family infection-free.

You might be wondering... why go to this length to avoid a virus that we are told is 'mild' and unavoidable? Well, it's fairly straightforward. Reinfection can occur in as little as 28 days with the currently circulating Omicron strains BA.4/5, and each infection brings with it the risk of long COVID.

Conservatively, five per cent of infections, even in those up to date with their vaccinations, will have some lingering symptom at three months post infection, and many of these people at six months post infection will fit the criteria for a diagnosis of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (MECFS).

I went to the lengths I will describe to avoid infection because I am at high risk for more severe illness. I already live with MECFS and a host of other chronic conditions, meaning my chances of developing long COVID are high. Much higher than the population rate of five per cent, and even without developing long COVID, it is likely my neurological symptoms from a compressed brain stem will worsen, possibly irreversibly so. There is just too much unknown for me to let my guard down.

Listen: The Quicky speaks to an expert epidemiologist to find out what exactly long COVID is. Post continues below.

There are also reports of people experiencing reactivations of shingles and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) post COVID-19 - something I periodically experience myself already. I had a reactivation of EBV, the virus which inevitably led to my MECFS in March which saw me floored for a solid six weeks.