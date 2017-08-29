The five ways you're actually meant to apply Vicks VapoRub.

When you’re struck down with the cough or cold, there are just some things that make you feel infinitely better: Netflix. A cosy doona. A hot cup of tea. A hot water bottle with a fluffy casing. A nice gentle rub of Vicks VapoRub on your chest.

The latter in particular takes me back to when I was a kid every time I open up that little blue tub and take a deep sniff of the soothing contents inside. I know many now-adults who have that same nostalgic feeling about Vicks VapoRub, otherwise known as every mum’s answer to a child who is unable to sleep due to their blocked nose or uncomfortable cough.

And while I’ll always be adamant that my mum’s application gave the special touch that instantly did the trick to make me feel approximately 1000 times better (v-shape on the chest and a tiny bit on your pyjamas – you heard it here first), there are plenty of ways to apply Vicks VapoRub that many of us would’ve never considered.

Here are five of those Vicks tricks:

1. Rub it in a V-shape on the chest.

As I mentioned before, this has been my go-to method of application since I was a kid. As many of us would know, mums generally know best and this was always my my favourite way to apply Vicks VapoRub. Rubbing a thick layer of VapoRub onto your chest and keeping the clothing around it loose allows the vapours to reach your nose, and will relieve your cough.

2. Do a circular motion on your chest and neck.

If you're suffering from a blocked nose as well as a cough, as many of us do during cough and cold season, working a generous amount of VapoRub in a circular motion into both your chest and neck is the perfect way to go. This will allow the menthol and eucalyptus vapours to enter your nose in order to keep your cough under control all night long, as well as assist in relieving nasal congestion.

3. Inhale from a bowl of steaming water.