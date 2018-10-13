The simple mascara trick that will make your eyelashes look longer.

As a beauty writer, I thought I’d seen every mascara trick out there. Once, deep in the comments of an obscure beauty blog, I read one woman’s tip of microwaving her mascara wand for one second before applying it. She advised against microwaving it for three seconds, because at that point, it caught on fire. I never tried that hack myself, but sometimes I wonder how that lady is going, and I hope her eyes and eyelids aren’t burnt. So, when I heard that Gwyneth Paltrow’s makeup artist was working some mascara wand magic, I approached with the caution.

The “push and wiggle” mascara trick was first spotted on the Instagram feed of makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, who counts Isla Fisher, Sophie Turner, Claire Foy, Thandie Newton and yes, Gwyneth, as regular clients. In the video, Eisdell appears to apply mascara in a normal way, until you see that she has pushes the brush deep into the roots of the model’s lashes, and then wiggles the wand back and forth as she works her way to the tips of the lashes, and then repeats it for a few more coats. Oh yeah, and the model’s eyes are closed. The result? Length, and va-va-va-volume.

So, I may have been too scared to microwave my Great Lash, but surely I could do this, right? My lashes always need a boost of something – okay, everything – as they are naturally short, straight and fine.

Here’s a before photo. At left, you can see that I’ve already applied mascara, but in my usual, non-celebrity way. I curled my lashes, and then brushed the mascara through twice, with my eyes open. I used L’Oreal Paradise Waterproof Mascara, which is my current favourite. On the other eye, there is no mascara.

It was time to hack my eye, I mean, try that mascara hack. I leaned into the mirror, squeezed my eye shut, and rammed my mascara wand right into it. Boom! I pushed, I wiggled, and I couldn’t see what I was doing because the eye that was open was blurry. I wasn’t wearing my glasses, obviously. I also started laughing, because I felt pretty ridiculous, applying makeup without actually seeing what I was doing.