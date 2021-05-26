'A pair of Kmart knickers changed everything about how I see my post-baby body.'

At the end of my pregnancy I went to Kmart for a last-minute comfort shop before the baby arrived.

I intended to buy some large, cheap loungewear, but I stumbled upon a five pack of big granny knickers in a size larger than I was.

I thought I'd better buy them just in case I had an emergency caesarian.

Watch: Questions about childbirth asked by mums and non-mums. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Once I washed them all, I was very sneaky about hiding the knickers in my birth bag in case anyone saw them and judged me for having huge high-waisted knickers.

But a few days into me being in hospital, the last thing on my mind was laundry and getting my husband to do trips home to sort out my situation - so I was left with these big granny knickers.

I reluctantly put them on, and they fit perfectly around my still puffy and very squishy post-partum belly, and they were so comfortable and just loose enough to hold my super jumbo maternity pads.

I went through the five pack very quickly, and then suddenly, laundry was at the top of my list of 'things for my husband to sort when he gets home'.

I needed that underwear because no other underwear came close to making my birth region feel like it was being coddled.

Listen: A 32 hour labour and an emergency C section: listen to Leigh Campbell's birth story on The Delivery Room. Post continues below.

These knickers made my nether regions feel like they finally had a voice and were seen for the first time - like when you first see a therapist or when you meet a person that just gets you.

To top it all off, my ass looked great in them - and I proceeded to wear only the knickers around the house when I finally got home, because they were super comfy. And with a breastfeeding baby, my breasts were hot, saggy commotitties.