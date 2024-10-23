There's 3 habits that make you a 'super rich' shopper, according to salespeople.

Designer goods may not be your cup of tea but if they are, it's certainly a huge achievement when you've saved up enough money to take the plunge and invest in a high-end fashion item. I applaud you.

Watch: Speaking of high-end fashion, we need to discuss festival chaps. Urgently. Post continues below.



Video via: Mamamia.

It's not just a matter of strolling into any store, picking something off the shelf and taking it to the checkout to pay for it, either.

The entire experience of shopping at a high-end luxury store is truly something out of the ordinary.

From the second those large, glass doors are opened for you by a doorman to the moment the helpful sales assistant accompanies you to the exit and hands your glossy shopping bag complete with a perfectly tied bow, you walk out feeling like royalty. That's not even to mention the complimentary flowing champagne (and basically any drink you desire) you're offered throughout.

If 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' was right about anything, it's that "a man will never love you or treat you as well as a store".

But according to a viral TikTok video posted by The Business Bubble, this shopping experience is taken to the very next level for high fashion's Very Important Clients (aka VICs).