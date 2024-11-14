The deeply concerning way porn is changing the brains of young boys.

One in three young Australians are turning to violent porn to learn about sex, and it's having "devastating" effects on their relationships and attitudes towards women, new research suggests.

On average, boys are first watching porn as young as 13.2 years and girls 13.9 — often before they can properly understand what they're seeing, according to a new survey by Our Watch, the leading national organisation for the prevention of violence against women and children.

In 2018, this age was 16 for girls.

Even more concerning is 31 per cent of participants are watching porn as a form of sex education, despite many knowing it's not a good way to learn about sex.

Our Watch found, while some research shows pornography can have a positive impact on young people's sexualisation and experiences, "the large majority identifies that early exposure to pornography can have a significant negative impact on the development of young people's attitudes and practices about gender roles, identities and relationships".

The porn young people are watching now features higher rates of violence against women, CEO Patty Kinnersly tells Mamamia.

And this doesn't exist in isolation.

"Messages reinforced in pornography impact how they view healthy relationships," Patty said.

"When men hold attitudes of disrespect towards women, they're more likely to be violent… There are real-life impacts on women."