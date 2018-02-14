The average savings account: How do you fare compared to other Aussies your age?

My ugliest trait is being competitive.

Okay, full disclosure: super competitive. It’s not my fault, really, I was just born with an innate need to win things. A game of Boggle or Monopoly can be disastrous for anyone sitting opposite me because if I don’t win, then I’m sorry but we must play again. Then again. Then again, preferably until you either fall asleep or need to pee or die.

This extreme competitive side means the most bizarre thoughts enter my mind on a hourly basis, like: “I wonder what the world record for hula hooping is? I can hula hoop. How much does a hula hoop cost?”

One of these thoughts crossed my mind on the tram ride to work this morning – “How much does the average person save every month?”

If I were to compare myself to other people my age, how would I fare? Am I a gold medal saver, or do I have some work to do compared to my peers?

Well, well, well. So glad I asked.

It turns out the team at Suncorp are competitive creatures too, because they researched this a couple of years ago and found that the average Aussie saves $427 a month – a figure that has steadily increased since the financial crisis of 2008.

It’s handy to note that the average monthly earnings for Australians in May 2017 was $4710.80 – so we’re coming in just a smidgen under that golden “save 10 per cent of everything you earn” rule nan and pop used to reiterate every Sunday lunch.

While that’s all well and good – there are differences between the generations.

Here’s the breakdown.

25-34 years old

Ah, my people.

It turns out we are the savviest savers of all, millennial friends. (Not because we’re special snowflakes – implying that would give Team Baby Boomers an aneurysm – but because most of us don’t have a bunch of ratbag kids and a mortgage slurping up our funds like a slushie. Sorry.)