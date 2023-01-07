Crystal is a nail influencer with 186k followers. She just shared how much money she makes.

There's nothing pervier than a peek into someone else's finances - especially when it comes to the world of influencers.

Why? Well. Because we're nosy.

It's also helpful to understand how the industry works - considering influencing on social media is a relatively lucrative business, it's fascinating when creators share just how much they bring home every month.

Watch: Four money hacks that don't cut out your daily cup of coffee. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

In saying that, you'd be hard-pressed to find a content creator willing to share just how much money they actually make. For years, it's been a tightly kept secret.

But one influencer who is all about financial transparency is @lovefreshpaint, with over 186,000 followers on Instagram and 96,000 on TikTok.

The account is run, owned and operated by Crystal, who is a stay-at-home mum and full-time nail content creator.

In a new post to Instagram, Crystal shared she wanted everyone to know that there are endless opportunities available online.