'"How do you make money?" I'm a beauty influencer. Here are 5 questions I always get asked.'

In 2010, a photo-sharing app launched - and it would completely change the way we consumed information. Fast forward 12 years and that app now has over one billion monthly users and is the third most popular social platform in the world.

I’m talking about none other than Instagram, of course.

And if you’d have told me a decade ago that I’d be making a living through sharing my opinions online – I would’ve laughed out loud and gone back to cramming for my final exam. But here I am in my 30s and content creation is my full-time job.

Hi, my name’s Alisha and I’m a beauty influencer.

If you’re wondering what that is, you’re not the first. So, I’ve compiled a mini-FAQ on the five common questions I always get asked.

1. What’s a beauty influencer? Isn’t that just like a regular influencer?

Correct, except my niche is beauty - more specifically, skincare.

I spend my time creating content to make skincare more digestible (think everything from skin tips to breaking down ingredients and reviewing new product launches).

Every 'skinfluencer' has their own way of creating content but for me, I like to lean into the infotainment category; so, whilst my posts are 'skinfo' heavy, they’re wrapped up with humour.