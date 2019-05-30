What My Salary Gets Me: A 23-year-old student pharmacist who earns $51,000 a year.

Mamamia’s Money Diaries asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week a 23-year-old student pharmacist tells all.
Age: 23
Industry: Pharmacy (student pharmacist)
Salary: $51,000 (plus bonuses)
Housing: Living with parents.
Regular expenses:
– Spotify $17.99
– Foxtel $25
– Netflix $13.99
– Car loans $510
Savings: About $40,000 across a house deposit account and a wedding account.
Assets: Two cars, a dog and more indoor plants than I’d care to count.
We currently live with my parents so we can save for a house deposit and our wedding while I’m a (kind of) full time uni student. I spread my full-time load over 3 trimesters instead of 2 semesters so I can still work 4 days a week and save as much as possible.
Scott Pape’s number 1 money tip for single women. Post continues after video.
My partner is a full-time restaurant manager who luckily gets tips and often bonuses as well. Our biggest savings goal is our house deposit which we put $2000 a month towards. We try to stick tightly to a budget where each account is given a certain amount each fortnight. We have three savings account, house, wedding and expenses (for things like rego and insurance that always seem to creep up!) Every fortnight we each get a certain amount of “pocket money” in cash and TRY to use this for everything that isn’t considered a living expense.
Day One – Wednesday:
My day off. I’m booked in to get my nails and eyebrows done (both WELL overdue). I’ve saved up my “pocket money” for this so luckily it doesn’t count towards my expenses! I stop to get some groceries for my work lunches and dinners during the week ($32) and fill up my car. While I’m at the servo I remember how filthy my car is and splurge on the $16 car wash. I decide to give blood on my way home which scores me a free milkshake and muffin. At home I do some uni work until bedtime.
