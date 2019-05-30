What My Salary Gets Me: A 23-year-old student pharmacist who earns $51,000 a year.

Daily spend: $48

Day Two – Thursday:

No breakfast but at work I put my $5 in for the coffee run. I brought lunch from home today. I head straight home after work to do some study. For dinner I make a bacon and egg toastie with the food I bought on Wednesday.

Daily spend: $5

Day Three – Friday:

Same as yesterday; no breakfast, $5 for coffee. We had a free coffee on our work loyalty card, so we all get $2 back. I decide to get some hot chips for lunch from the kebab shop near work and as always, regret it. ($5) I bring a tea bag from home to get me through the afternoon slump and pick at the communal lolly jar. Again, same as yesterday, bacon and egg toastie for dinner.

Daily spend: $8

Day Four – Saturday:

Two coffees today! I remember to eat my rice and tuna for lunch so no spending there. Grab some grapes and cherry tomatoes to snack on tomorrow (about $6). My dad makes dinner. I should be doing exam revision but I’m feeling a bit under the weather so I relax and watch TV instead.

Daily spend: About $16

Day Five – Sunday:

Day off for me and my partner. Lounge in bed and binge watch the whole season one of The Society. Sunday is usually family dinner night but my granddad couldn’t make it so dad made a stir fry.

Daily spend: $0

Listen: The Barefoot Investor Wants To Go On A Money Date With You. Post continues after audio.



Day Six – Monday:

On Mondays I spend a lot of my day at work doing deliveries of medications and other pharmacy items to nursing homes and customer’s houses. $5 for coffee and rice and tuna for lunch again. I buy a bag of corn chips ($2.20) to snack on while I spend my afternoon driving around. I have a reusable water bottle at work, so I never have to buy it. I grab a few packets of popcorn for the Game of Thrones finale, which we don’t even end up eating because my dad made yesterday’s Sunday roast for dinner. I grab some food for my lunches for the next few days of studying at home and find a cute pair of pyjama pants while I’m there.

Daily spend: $47.05

Day Seven – Tuesday:

My day off again! I have a good sleep in then spend the morning studying at home, so my coffee is free and I make wraps for lunch using the groceries I bought on Monday. I remember I said I’d make lasagne for dinner, so I duck to the shops again to pick up the ingredients I don’t already have in the fridge (around $25 worth). I pop into the $2 shop and find a cute pot that I KNOW will go perfectly with my bathroom fern, so I grab that too ($11.99). I head back home to make dinner.

Daily spend: $36.99

Total spend: $161.04